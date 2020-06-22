All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

2539 Kingston Street South

2539 Kingston Street South · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2539 Kingston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Kingston Street South have any available units?
2539 Kingston Street South has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2539 Kingston Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Kingston Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Kingston Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Kingston Street South is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Kingston Street South offer parking?
No, 2539 Kingston Street South does not offer parking.
Does 2539 Kingston Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Kingston Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Kingston Street South have a pool?
Yes, 2539 Kingston Street South has a pool.
Does 2539 Kingston Street South have accessible units?
No, 2539 Kingston Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Kingston Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Kingston Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 Kingston Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 Kingston Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
