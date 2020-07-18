2525 Queen Street South

Amenities

recently renovated

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2025 which includes the first months rent. This home is situated in a quiet neighborhood in the highly sought after neighborhood of Lake Maggiore Shores. The lakefront Dell Holmes Park is just a short walk away. The home has an open floorplan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.



