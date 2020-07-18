All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:24 PM

2525 Queen Street South

2525 Queen Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Queen Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237749

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2025 which includes the first months rent. This home is situated in a quiet neighborhood in the highly sought after neighborhood of Lake Maggiore Shores. The lakefront Dell Holmes Park is just a short walk away. The home has an open floorplan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Queen Street South have any available units?
2525 Queen Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2525 Queen Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Queen Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Queen Street South pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Queen Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2525 Queen Street South offer parking?
No, 2525 Queen Street South does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Queen Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Queen Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Queen Street South have a pool?
No, 2525 Queen Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Queen Street South have accessible units?
No, 2525 Queen Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Queen Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Queen Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Queen Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Queen Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
