2423 32nd Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



Location, location, location!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in wonderful St. Petersburg with a fenced in backyard. Situated in a quiet St. Pete neighborhood on a corner lot is this updated home. Step into this nice sized living area with plenty of room for guests. Updated kitchen leads into a flex room that can be used for formal dining and/or living space. 2 good sized bedrooms up front share an updated bathroom. The third bedroom in located off of the flex room as well as an additional bathroom that also has the washer and dryer room. Step out through the double doors to the well maintained backyard area that is fully fenced in. Storage is also located here. Location is minutes from downtown and all major shopping! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Fenced-In, Corner Lot, Storage Shed, Great Location