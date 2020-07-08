All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2423 32nd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2423 32nd Ave N
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

2423 32nd Ave N

2423 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2423 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Location, location, location!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in wonderful St. Petersburg with a fenced in backyard. Situated in a quiet St. Pete neighborhood on a corner lot is this updated home. Step into this nice sized living area with plenty of room for guests. Updated kitchen leads into a flex room that can be used for formal dining and/or living space. 2 good sized bedrooms up front share an updated bathroom. The third bedroom in located off of the flex room as well as an additional bathroom that also has the washer and dryer room. Step out through the double doors to the well maintained backyard area that is fully fenced in. Storage is also located here. Location is minutes from downtown and all major shopping! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Fenced-In, Corner Lot, Storage Shed, Great Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 32nd Ave N have any available units?
2423 32nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2423 32nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2423 32nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 32nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 32nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2423 32nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 2423 32nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2423 32nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 32nd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 32nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2423 32nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2423 32nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2423 32nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 32nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 32nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 32nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 32nd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus