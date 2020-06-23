Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1500 83rd Ave N
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1500 83rd Ave N
1500 83rd Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1500 83rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
$1,500/mo, first + last month and $1500 security deposit, in the heart of in Winston Park within walking distance of schools, shopping center, library, banks, parks.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 83rd Ave N have any available units?
1500 83rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1500 83rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1500 83rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 83rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1500 83rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1500 83rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1500 83rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 1500 83rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 83rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 83rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 1500 83rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1500 83rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1500 83rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 83rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 83rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 83rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 83rd Ave N has units with air conditioning.
