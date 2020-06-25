134 VALENCIA CIRCLE

Amenities
This spacious townhome in the desirable gated community of Villas of Carillon has a large kitchen and open floor plan. Downstairs has wood flooring and tile and the upstairs is carpeted. It has a split bedroom plan and upstairs laundry room for your convenience. The rear of the townhome faces a conservation area. The community pool offers shaded seating and a clubhouse. $50 application fee per person 18+ through online application to Property Frameworks. First and security. The HOA also has an approval process and fee. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.