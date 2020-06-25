All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
134 VALENCIA CIRCLE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

134 VALENCIA CIRCLE

134 Valencia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 Valencia Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This spacious townhome in the desirable gated community of Villas of Carillon has a large kitchen and open floor plan. Downstairs has wood flooring and tile and the upstairs is carpeted. It has a split bedroom plan and upstairs laundry room for your convenience. The rear of the townhome faces a conservation area. The community pool offers shaded seating and a clubhouse. $50 application fee per person 18+ through online application to Property Frameworks. First and security. The HOA also has an approval process and fee. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE have any available units?
134 VALENCIA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
134 VALENCIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 VALENCIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus