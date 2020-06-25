134 VALENCIA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

This spacious townhome in the desirable gated community of Villas of Carillon has a large kitchen and open floor plan. Downstairs has wood flooring and tile and the upstairs is carpeted. It has a split bedroom plan and upstairs laundry room for your convenience. The rear of the townhome faces a conservation area. The community pool offers shaded seating and a clubhouse. $50 application fee per person 18+ through online application to Property Frameworks. First and security. The HOA also has an approval process and fee. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.