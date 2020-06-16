1244 12th Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Wonderful 3BR 1BA home is ready for lease and offers a welcoming curb appeal with established tropical landscaping! Enjoy the screened-in, covered porch and 5-minute proximity to downtown, Tropicana Field, major interstates, James Museum, John Hopkins Hospital, recreational parks, and restaurants. Freshly painted interior and roomy kitchen with appliances and all wood cabinetry will inspire the cook in you! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.