St. Petersburg, FL
1244 12th Avenue South
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:44 AM

1244 12th Avenue South

1244 12th Avenue South · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1244 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Wonderful 3BR 1BA home is ready for lease and offers a welcoming curb appeal with established tropical landscaping! Enjoy the screened-in, covered porch and 5-minute proximity to downtown, Tropicana Field, major interstates, James Museum, John Hopkins Hospital, recreational parks, and restaurants. Freshly painted interior and roomy kitchen with appliances and all wood cabinetry will inspire the cook in you! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 12th Avenue South have any available units?
1244 12th Avenue South has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1244 12th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1244 12th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 12th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1244 12th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1244 12th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 12th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1244 12th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 12th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 12th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 12th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
