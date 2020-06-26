All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23

1012 North Shore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1012 North Shore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Downtown Saint Petersburg studio - Property Id: 120683

Beautiful downtown Saint Petersburg studio apartment, updated kitchen, tile and carpet, mirrored wall sliding doors to cover Murphy bed. 400+ square-foot L-shaped screened in balcony with Paul down metal shutters, electric water included as well as laundry facilities on site, detached garage for parking and storage. 55+ community only and no pets allowed. Must p Beautiful downtown Saint Petersburg studio apartment, updated kitchen, tile and carpet, mirrored wall sliding doors to cover Murphy bed. 400+ square foot L-shaped screened in balcony with pulldown metal shutters, electric water included as well as laundry facilities on site, detached garage for parking and storage. 55+ community only and no pets allowed.
727-522-0335
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120683
Property Id 120683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 have any available units?
1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 have?
Some of 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 offer parking?
Yes, 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 offers parking.
Does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 have a pool?
No, 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 have accessible units?
No, 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus