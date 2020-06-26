1012 N. Shore Dr. NE. 23

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Downtown Saint Petersburg studio - Property Id: 120683



Beautiful downtown Saint Petersburg studio apartment, updated kitchen, tile and carpet, mirrored wall sliding doors to cover Murphy bed. 400+ square foot L-shaped screened in balcony with pulldown metal shutters, electric water included as well as laundry facilities on site, detached garage for parking and storage. 55+ community only and no pets allowed.

727-522-0335

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120683

Property Id 120683



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4880362)