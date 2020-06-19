8911 BLIND PASS ROAD

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX - UPDATED UNIT IS FURNISHED TURNKEY AND READY FOR SHORT-TERM LEASE. Available May 1 - September 15. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Ground Floor Condo with Beautiful Views of the Inner Courtyard Gardens. The gated complex has many other amenities including cantilevered sunning deck over water, fishing dock, barbecue areas thru out the lush grounds, active clubhouse with party room & full kitchen, recreation building with men & women's saunas and BOAT SLIPS! Slips are available for the low monthly rental of $45 including electric & water....unbelievably low rates for this location. In addition, the beach is a short distance away, tennis courts next door, a few blocks to grocery stores, local restaurants & pubs and the beach trolley stops outside the gates to take you exploring our little piece of paradise. Florida required taxes of 13% for rentals less than 6 months +1 day apply. Subject to application and approval.