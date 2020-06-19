All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

8911 BLIND PASS ROAD

8911 Blind Pass Road · (727) 420-6973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8911 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT COMPLEX - UPDATED UNIT IS FURNISHED TURNKEY AND READY FOR SHORT-TERM LEASE. Available May 1 - September 15. Perfect for someone relocating to the area. Ground Floor Condo with Beautiful Views of the Inner Courtyard Gardens. The gated complex has many other amenities including cantilevered sunning deck over water, fishing dock, barbecue areas thru out the lush grounds, active clubhouse with party room & full kitchen, recreation building with men & women's saunas and BOAT SLIPS! Slips are available for the low monthly rental of $45 including electric & water....unbelievably low rates for this location. In addition, the beach is a short distance away, tennis courts next door, a few blocks to grocery stores, local restaurants & pubs and the beach trolley stops outside the gates to take you exploring our little piece of paradise. Florida required taxes of 13% for rentals less than 6 months +1 day apply. Subject to application and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have any available units?
8911 BLIND PASS ROAD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have?
Some of 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8911 BLIND PASS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have a pool?
No, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8911 BLIND PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
