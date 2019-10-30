All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
8901 Blind Pass Road
8901 Blind Pass Road

8901 Blind Pass Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

8901 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
This large one bedroom furnished condo is immaculately clean and comfy Enjoy a large screenedin patio with views of Boca Ciega Bay the intercoastal waterway The bedroom has a kingsize pillowtop bed Theres a spacious living and dining room with ceiling fans, a TV, VCR player and plenty of space to sit and relax The kitchen comes completely stocked with everything you need; theres a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, dishes and utensils Linens and towels are also provided

Boca Shores is a wonderful gated complex with plenty of parking Theres an elevator, a laundry facility The gorgeous heated pool overlooks the bay and theres a fishing dock with boat slips
The location of this condo couldnt be better Beautiful white sand beaches are within walking distance, as are plenty of restaurants, stores and boutiques There is also a trolley you can catch which can take you up and down the main Gulf Boulevard

There is more than plenty to do in and around St Pete Beach Besides the gorgeous beaches and great restaurants, theres snorkeling, fishing, boating, golf, tennis and shopping St Petersburg is 15 minutes away, Tampa is 30 minutes away Busch Gardens, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are all within a 90 minute drive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Blind Pass Road have any available units?
8901 Blind Pass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 8901 Blind Pass Road have?
Some of 8901 Blind Pass Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Blind Pass Road currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Blind Pass Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Blind Pass Road pet-friendly?
No, 8901 Blind Pass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8901 Blind Pass Road offer parking?
Yes, 8901 Blind Pass Road does offer parking.
Does 8901 Blind Pass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 Blind Pass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Blind Pass Road have a pool?
Yes, 8901 Blind Pass Road has a pool.
Does 8901 Blind Pass Road have accessible units?
No, 8901 Blind Pass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Blind Pass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 Blind Pass Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 Blind Pass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901 Blind Pass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
