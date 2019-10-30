8901 Blind Pass Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

This large one bedroom furnished condo is immaculately clean and comfy Enjoy a large screenedin patio with views of Boca Ciega Bay the intercoastal waterway The bedroom has a kingsize pillowtop bed Theres a spacious living and dining room with ceiling fans, a TV, VCR player and plenty of space to sit and relax The kitchen comes completely stocked with everything you need; theres a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, dishes and utensils Linens and towels are also provided



Boca Shores is a wonderful gated complex with plenty of parking Theres an elevator, a laundry facility The gorgeous heated pool overlooks the bay and theres a fishing dock with boat slips

The location of this condo couldnt be better Beautiful white sand beaches are within walking distance, as are plenty of restaurants, stores and boutiques There is also a trolley you can catch which can take you up and down the main Gulf Boulevard



There is more than plenty to do in and around St Pete Beach Besides the gorgeous beaches and great restaurants, theres snorkeling, fishing, boating, golf, tennis and shopping St Petersburg is 15 minutes away, Tampa is 30 minutes away Busch Gardens, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are all within a 90 minute drive