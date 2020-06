Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock. Private elevator, 2 car garage, exclusive enclave of six homes. Gorgeous wood floors in living room, dining room, tile in kitchen. Yes it has all the rest of the stuff you are looking for including bonus room/office overlooking intracoastal waterway.