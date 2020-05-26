All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

7301 SUNSET WAY

7301 Sunset Way · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Corey Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Rarely Available and Perfectly Located! This is the Cutest Beach Pad in St. Pete Beach with the Sweetest Covered Front Porch and Amazing Gulf Views! You will love the Charm and Character in this cozy One Bedroom Unit located in a Small Community just a short walk to Everything! This is an Unfurnished First Floor Unit. Only 6 Units located across from Woody's Restaurant and you can Walk Everywhere! Just Blocks to the Beach, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Grocery, Bank, Post Office and More! Open Layout with a Separate Bedroom and Full Bath, All Tile Floors, Ceiling Fans, Private Covered Porch with Gulf Views, On-Site Laundry, Assigned Off-Street Parking plus Community Patio Space. EZ Commute to Downtown St. Petersburg and I-275. Water, Sewer & Trash Included. Pets Considered. AVAILABLE NOW! Live the Beach Life - Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
7301 SUNSET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7301 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 7301 SUNSET WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7301 SUNSET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 SUNSET WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7301 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7301 SUNSET WAY offers parking.
Does 7301 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 SUNSET WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
No, 7301 SUNSET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7301 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 7301 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 SUNSET WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
