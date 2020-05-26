7301 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Rarely Available and Perfectly Located! This is the Cutest Beach Pad in St. Pete Beach with the Sweetest Covered Front Porch and Amazing Gulf Views! You will love the Charm and Character in this cozy One Bedroom Unit located in a Small Community just a short walk to Everything! This is an Unfurnished First Floor Unit. Only 6 Units located across from Woody's Restaurant and you can Walk Everywhere! Just Blocks to the Beach, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Grocery, Bank, Post Office and More! Open Layout with a Separate Bedroom and Full Bath, All Tile Floors, Ceiling Fans, Private Covered Porch with Gulf Views, On-Site Laundry, Assigned Off-Street Parking plus Community Patio Space. EZ Commute to Downtown St. Petersburg and I-275. Water, Sewer & Trash Included. Pets Considered. AVAILABLE NOW! Live the Beach Life - Schedule your Private Tour Today!