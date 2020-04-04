6601 Sunset Way Apt 3

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Call George Fly about @ 727-258-1880 about this Large one bedroom 1 bath condo with Florida room directly across the street from one of the top beaches in the world. Brand new kitchen and AC. New appliances, new laminate flooring including dishwasher. Freshly painted. All new furniture, tastefully decorated with a beach theme. The condo comes fully furnished with all the amenities needed to make your stay comfortable. Large walk in closet in the master. Corner downstairs unit with private access to the patio. Seconds to walk to the beach for a nightly sunset. Smaller boutique 6 unit condo building. Many restaurants and shopping within walking distance.This unit is available April 15, 2020.