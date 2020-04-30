6201 2ND STREET E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views. Perfectly positioned for View and Walk to the Beach and restaurants too. The Patio has "Sleepout" for Guest and the Leather coach also has a comfy Guest Murphy bed. New WINDOWs to enjoy the amazing view. Off SEASON 7-month min. No smoking, or pets sorry. Off-season till the end of the year. Good Credit Background References and income verification required with applications. Verify before showing. Virtual anytime. Convenient parking. Great amenities like 3 BBQ Areas, a waterfront Dock, for fishing, 2 beautiful pool areas and the fountain patio by the front door