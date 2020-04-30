All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
6201 2ND STREET E
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:10 AM

6201 2ND STREET E

6201 2nd Street East · (727) 776-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6201 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 80 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
.5 month Minimum Lease only ( end of the year and a few days/wk into the new year too. Starting Now. Sharp custom-designed furnished Turnkey Ground floor Condo with "In your face" wide water views. Perfectly positioned for View and Walk to the Beach and restaurants too. The Patio has "Sleepout" for Guest and the Leather coach also has a comfy Guest Murphy bed. New WINDOWs to enjoy the amazing view. Off SEASON 7-month min. No smoking, or pets sorry. Off-season till the end of the year. Good Credit Background References and income verification required with applications. Verify before showing. Virtual anytime. Convenient parking. Great amenities like 3 BBQ Areas, a waterfront Dock, for fishing, 2 beautiful pool areas and the fountain patio by the front door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 2ND STREET E have any available units?
6201 2ND STREET E has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6201 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 6201 2ND STREET E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
6201 2ND STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 2ND STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 6201 2ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 6201 2ND STREET E does offer parking.
Does 6201 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 2ND STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 2ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 6201 2ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 6201 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 6201 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
