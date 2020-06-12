620 70TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air. Designer furnishings, Large patio area. Steps to the beach, location is the beach block, no busy roads to cross, no car needed close to everything you would need. Available June 1, 2020 possible long term. Rates do vary for season and length of stay. Sorry no pets and no smoking. $150 per month fee for all utilities.