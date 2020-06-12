All apartments in St. Pete Beach
620 70TH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

620 70TH AVENUE

620 70th Avenue · (727) 687-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air. Designer furnishings, Large patio area. Steps to the beach, location is the beach block, no busy roads to cross, no car needed close to everything you would need. Available June 1, 2020 possible long term. Rates do vary for season and length of stay. Sorry no pets and no smoking. $150 per month fee for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 70TH AVENUE have any available units?
620 70TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 70TH AVENUE have?
Some of 620 70TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 70TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
620 70TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 70TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 620 70TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 620 70TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 620 70TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 620 70TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 70TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 70TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 620 70TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 620 70TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 620 70TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 70TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 70TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 70TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 70TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
