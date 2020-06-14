5396 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished. All rooms have full Gulf view and balcony! Bright and Open Living and Dining room also enjoy FABULOUS GULF VIEWS! Split floor plan features two en suites masters bedroom has walk-in shower/walk in closet. This complex has several amenities including: Community social room, fitness room, a large beach side heated pool & spa with a huge sundeck- loungers and umbrellas. The pristine sand that defines St. Pete Beach as consistently one of the top-rated beaches in the US! Seamark has undergone an extensive renovation, parking lot, pool and deck, interior decor, ETC.. Building has a key coded gate access. One assigned parking space& guest parking is available. Sorry NO PET(s) Per building HOA. WARM WESTERN EXPOSURE. Starting-6/15/2020-1/31/2021