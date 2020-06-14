All apartments in St. Pete Beach
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:51 PM

5396 GULF BOULEVARD

5396 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 867-3100
Location

5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished. All rooms have full Gulf view and balcony! Bright and Open Living and Dining room also enjoy FABULOUS GULF VIEWS! Split floor plan features two en suites masters bedroom has walk-in shower/walk in closet. This complex has several amenities including: Community social room, fitness room, a large beach side heated pool & spa with a huge sundeck- loungers and umbrellas. The pristine sand that defines St. Pete Beach as consistently one of the top-rated beaches in the US! Seamark has undergone an extensive renovation, parking lot, pool and deck, interior decor, ETC.. Building has a key coded gate access. One assigned parking space& guest parking is available. Sorry NO PET(s) Per building HOA. WARM WESTERN EXPOSURE. Starting-6/15/2020-1/31/2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
5396 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5396 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5396 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5396 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5396 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5396 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5396 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
