Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season. It is a 90 day min stay. Sorry no pets allowed in the building. Its a smaller building with 10 units. Second floor unit, assigned parking.