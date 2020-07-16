456 85TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Here's your chance to live close to the beach! Just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful sand of St Pete Beach. This immaculately clean home has over 1500 heated square feet and is perfect for entertaining. Newly polished Terrazzo throughout. All of the walls have been recently painted. Nice large bedrooms and plenty of closet/storage space. Large back yard with patio and mango tree. One car garage with ample storage and a second bath. Laundry hook-up in garage, washer & dryer not provided.