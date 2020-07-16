All apartments in St. Pete Beach
456 85TH AVENUE

456 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

456 85th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's your chance to live close to the beach! Just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful sand of St Pete Beach. This immaculately clean home has over 1500 heated square feet and is perfect for entertaining. Newly polished Terrazzo throughout. All of the walls have been recently painted. Nice large bedrooms and plenty of closet/storage space. Large back yard with patio and mango tree. One car garage with ample storage and a second bath. Laundry hook-up in garage, washer & dryer not provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 85TH AVENUE have any available units?
456 85TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 456 85TH AVENUE have?
Some of 456 85TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 85TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
456 85TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 85TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 456 85TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 456 85TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 456 85TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 456 85TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 85TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 85TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 456 85TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 456 85TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 456 85TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 456 85TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 85TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 85TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 85TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
