452 HERMOSITA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Island living at its best at St Pete Beach! This waterfront home has room for all your toys ... dock with a boat lift plus a deep water slip for your sailboat just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. There are gleaming terrazzo floors throughout with tile in the bonus room which overlooks the canal. There are ceiling fans throughout. It has a one car garage and inside laundry room. The large patio is covered and fully screened. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. First and Security to move in. Online application available at Property Frameworks ($50 per person 18+).