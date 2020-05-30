All apartments in St. Pete Beach
452 HERMOSITA DRIVE

452 Hermosita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

452 Hermosita Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Island living at its best at St Pete Beach! This waterfront home has room for all your toys ... dock with a boat lift plus a deep water slip for your sailboat just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. There are gleaming terrazzo floors throughout with tile in the bonus room which overlooks the canal. There are ceiling fans throughout. It has a one car garage and inside laundry room. The large patio is covered and fully screened. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. First and Security to move in. Online application available at Property Frameworks ($50 per person 18+).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have any available units?
452 HERMOSITA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have?
Some of 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
452 HERMOSITA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 452 HERMOSITA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
