SHORT TERM ONLY. Available mid August to mid January aprox. Walking distance to beach. Living quarters on second floor. Includes a den. This home is close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. St. Pete Beach minutes away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 71ST AVENUE have any available units?
415 71ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 415 71ST AVENUE have?
Some of 415 71ST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 71ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
415 71ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.