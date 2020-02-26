All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 415 71ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
415 71ST AVENUE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

415 71ST AVENUE

415 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

415 71st Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM ONLY. Available mid August to mid January aprox. Walking distance to beach. Living quarters on second floor. Includes a den. This home is close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. St. Pete Beach minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 71ST AVENUE have any available units?
415 71ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 415 71ST AVENUE have?
Some of 415 71ST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 71ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
415 71ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 71ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 415 71ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 415 71ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 415 71ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 415 71ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 71ST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 71ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 415 71ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 415 71ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 415 71ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 415 71ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 71ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 71ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 71ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa