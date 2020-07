Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beach Front living at it's best with this furnished annual rental! This is the perfect place for someone who wants to live in a home that feels like vacation all year around! This 2/2 features a spacious kitchen, split floor plan, large closets, & balcony overlooking Pass a Grille Beach. This unit is walking distance to the beach, shopping, & popular restaurants including the Hurricane, Brass Monkey, & more! Call today this unit will not be on the market for long!!!