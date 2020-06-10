All apartments in St. Pete Beach
3200 GULF BOULEVARD

3200 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed/2bath beach front condo available for short term!! This condo is located in St. Pete Beach, right next to the famous Don Cesar Hotel! This property is tastefully furnished and comes fully equipped, all you need is your clothes. All utilities are included in the price. This property has a nice layout and open floor plan. Enjoy eating from you breakfast bar, or dining room table. Plenty of natural lighting and beautiful beach views from your spacious balcony. Good sized bedrooms and bathrooms, updated vinyl flooring in the living rooms & carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy sunsets on the beach! Less than 10 minutes to the highway & 20 minutes downtown St. Pete. Close proximity lots of restaurants, shopping, and bars. Call today this property will not last long! Available June 15-October 15th, with a possible extension till the end of November at an increased rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3200 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3200 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3200 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

