3200 GULF BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed/2bath beach front condo available for short term!! This condo is located in St. Pete Beach, right next to the famous Don Cesar Hotel! This property is tastefully furnished and comes fully equipped, all you need is your clothes. All utilities are included in the price. This property has a nice layout and open floor plan. Enjoy eating from you breakfast bar, or dining room table. Plenty of natural lighting and beautiful beach views from your spacious balcony. Good sized bedrooms and bathrooms, updated vinyl flooring in the living rooms & carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy sunsets on the beach! Less than 10 minutes to the highway & 20 minutes downtown St. Pete. Close proximity lots of restaurants, shopping, and bars. Call today this property will not last long! Available June 15-October 15th, with a possible extension till the end of November at an increased rate.