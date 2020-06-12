2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020.

The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night. Featuring enough room for 10+ guests you’ll find 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 3,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room for everyone!

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms are located on the main level, the second floor consists of a master king suite and separate room set-up with bunkbeds. From the moment you arrive you are welcomed with picturesque views of the water. Featuring a chef style kitchen with all new appliances and large dining area perfect for entertaining. The large family room is set up for the ideal movie night. The backyard is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping with a Pebble Tec pool and heated spa. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets and relax after a day at the beach. The new dock is perfect for fishing or launching the kayaks for a day on the water.

Only a short 3-block walk to the white sands of famous Pass-a-Grille beach and a quick bike ride/ golf cart ride to 8th Ave to enjoy local dining and shopping. Vina Del Mar Park is right around the corner with Basketball & Tennis Courts, a brand-new playground and a dog park.

Rental Rate does NOT include taxes.