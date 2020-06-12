All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard · (727) 430-3740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020.
The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night. Featuring enough room for 10+ guests you’ll find 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 3,000 square feet, there’s plenty of room for everyone!
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms are located on the main level, the second floor consists of a master king suite and separate room set-up with bunkbeds. From the moment you arrive you are welcomed with picturesque views of the water. Featuring a chef style kitchen with all new appliances and large dining area perfect for entertaining. The large family room is set up for the ideal movie night. The backyard is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping with a Pebble Tec pool and heated spa. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets and relax after a day at the beach. The new dock is perfect for fishing or launching the kayaks for a day on the water.
Only a short 3-block walk to the white sands of famous Pass-a-Grille beach and a quick bike ride/ golf cart ride to 8th Ave to enjoy local dining and shopping. Vina Del Mar Park is right around the corner with Basketball & Tennis Courts, a brand-new playground and a dog park.
Rental Rate does NOT include taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity