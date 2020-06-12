1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. This fully furnished ranch style beach house is a short 5 min bike ride away from the renowned sandy beaches of St Pete Beach. It offers a comfortable open floor plan with two bedrooms and one full bath, a large eat-in kitchen and living room combo with lots of windows pouring in natural light. It also offers a welcoming Florida room and indoor laundry. The large back yard is fenced and features an outdoor shower. There is plenty of space for entertaining and storage for all your beach necessities. The location is perfect if you are looking to live or vacation in Paradise! Small dog or cat may be considered.