St. Pete Beach, FL
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE

1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive · (727) 367-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Boca Ciega Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. This fully furnished ranch style beach house is a short 5 min bike ride away from the renowned sandy beaches of St Pete Beach. It offers a comfortable open floor plan with two bedrooms and one full bath, a large eat-in kitchen and living room combo with lots of windows pouring in natural light. It also offers a welcoming Florida room and indoor laundry. The large back yard is fenced and features an outdoor shower. There is plenty of space for entertaining and storage for all your beach necessities. The location is perfect if you are looking to live or vacation in Paradise! Small dog or cat may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
