St. Johns County, FL
928 S GARDEN LAKE DR
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:11 PM

928 S GARDEN LAKE DR

928 South Garden Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

928 South Garden Lake Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 and a half two story home with lots of space. Fenced back yard with screened porch. Nice open kitchen to living area. 2 car garage. Nice quiet area near the beach and convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have any available units?
928 S GARDEN LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
928 S GARDEN LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
