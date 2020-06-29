928 South Garden Lake Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32086
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 and a half two story home with lots of space. Fenced back yard with screened porch. Nice open kitchen to living area. 2 car garage. Nice quiet area near the beach and convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR have any available units?
928 S GARDEN LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 928 S GARDEN LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
928 S GARDEN LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.