91 RICHMOND DR

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

WOW! PRACTICALLY NEW Townhome awaits you! This home was a model so it is fully loaded! Spacious foyer leads into the family room which overlooks the dining space and kitchen combination. Top of the line granite, extended dark wood cabinets with glass features and lights inside of cabinets. Upgraded Light Fixtures as well. Powder Room downstairs. Upstairs is fully carpeted and offers a spacious master with en suite- two sinks, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Laundry Closet in hall way with cabinets and folding area, washer and dryer are included. Two other guest rooms share hall bathroom. Covered Patio out back overlooks pond. Close to Major Highways + access to all Durbin Amenity Centers! Come see today!