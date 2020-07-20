All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 91 RICHMOND DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
91 RICHMOND DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

91 RICHMOND DR

91 Richmond Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

91 Richmond Dr, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! PRACTICALLY NEW Townhome awaits you! This home was a model so it is fully loaded! Spacious foyer leads into the family room which overlooks the dining space and kitchen combination. Top of the line granite, extended dark wood cabinets with glass features and lights inside of cabinets. Upgraded Light Fixtures as well. Powder Room downstairs. Upstairs is fully carpeted and offers a spacious master with en suite- two sinks, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Laundry Closet in hall way with cabinets and folding area, washer and dryer are included. Two other guest rooms share hall bathroom. Covered Patio out back overlooks pond. Close to Major Highways + access to all Durbin Amenity Centers! Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 RICHMOND DR have any available units?
91 RICHMOND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 91 RICHMOND DR have?
Some of 91 RICHMOND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 RICHMOND DR currently offering any rent specials?
91 RICHMOND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 RICHMOND DR pet-friendly?
No, 91 RICHMOND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 91 RICHMOND DR offer parking?
No, 91 RICHMOND DR does not offer parking.
Does 91 RICHMOND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 RICHMOND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 RICHMOND DR have a pool?
No, 91 RICHMOND DR does not have a pool.
Does 91 RICHMOND DR have accessible units?
No, 91 RICHMOND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 91 RICHMOND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 RICHMOND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 RICHMOND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 RICHMOND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach