Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 SERVIA DR

714 Servia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

714 Servia Dr, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
***End Unit*** Brand new, never lived in townhome in the desirable Palisades community of Durbin Crossing! Highlights of this home include granite countertops, brand new ss appliances, tile floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, jack and jill bathroom, half bath downstairs, new washer and dryer and a single car garage. Other highlights include a patio overlooking a serene, private nature preserve, ample guest parking and easy mailbox access. Take advantage of the all inclusive: tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, pools, waterslides, daily activities, children's play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park, sports park and much more that Durbin Creek has to offer! Easy access to the many shops and restaurants of the new Pavillion at Durbin Park make this the perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 SERVIA DR have any available units?
714 SERVIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 714 SERVIA DR have?
Some of 714 SERVIA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 SERVIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
714 SERVIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 SERVIA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 SERVIA DR is pet friendly.
Does 714 SERVIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 714 SERVIA DR offers parking.
Does 714 SERVIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 SERVIA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 SERVIA DR have a pool?
Yes, 714 SERVIA DR has a pool.
Does 714 SERVIA DR have accessible units?
No, 714 SERVIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 714 SERVIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 SERVIA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 SERVIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 SERVIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
