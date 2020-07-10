714 SERVIA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

***End Unit*** Brand new, never lived in townhome in the desirable Palisades community of Durbin Crossing! Highlights of this home include granite countertops, brand new ss appliances, tile floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, jack and jill bathroom, half bath downstairs, new washer and dryer and a single car garage. Other highlights include a patio overlooking a serene, private nature preserve, ample guest parking and easy mailbox access. Take advantage of the all inclusive: tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, pools, waterslides, daily activities, children's play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park, sports park and much more that Durbin Creek has to offer! Easy access to the many shops and restaurants of the new Pavillion at Durbin Park make this the perfect home!