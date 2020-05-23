614 Wild Bird Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr. Culinary Eat-in Kitchen With Convection Stove,Granite,Stainless Steel Appliances,Modern Cherry Wood Cabinets. Spacious Living Room With French Doors To Screened Private Lanai With Hot Tub Overlooks Lake. Master Suite With Amazing Italian Tiled Bathroom,Soaker Tub,Walk-in Pebble Stone Shower With Rain Head.,Den And 2 Spacious Guest Brs,Paver Driveway At End Of Cul-de-sac. Island Living At Its Best! Close To 2 Supermarkets,Dining,Shops,Bike To Beach,10 Minutes To Historic District!