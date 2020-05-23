All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 614 Wild Bird Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
614 Wild Bird Ln
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:10 AM

614 Wild Bird Ln

614 Wild Bird Lane · (904) 323-1967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr. Culinary Eat-in Kitchen With Convection Stove,Granite,Stainless Steel Appliances,Modern Cherry Wood Cabinets. Spacious Living Room With French Doors To Screened Private Lanai With Hot Tub Overlooks Lake. Master Suite With Amazing Italian Tiled Bathroom,Soaker Tub,Walk-in Pebble Stone Shower With Rain Head.,Den And 2 Spacious Guest Brs,Paver Driveway At End Of Cul-de-sac. Island Living At Its Best! Close To 2 Supermarkets,Dining,Shops,Bike To Beach,10 Minutes To Historic District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Wild Bird Ln have any available units?
614 Wild Bird Ln has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Wild Bird Ln have?
Some of 614 Wild Bird Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Wild Bird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
614 Wild Bird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Wild Bird Ln pet-friendly?
No, 614 Wild Bird Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 614 Wild Bird Ln offer parking?
Yes, 614 Wild Bird Ln offers parking.
Does 614 Wild Bird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Wild Bird Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Wild Bird Ln have a pool?
No, 614 Wild Bird Ln does not have a pool.
Does 614 Wild Bird Ln have accessible units?
No, 614 Wild Bird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Wild Bird Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Wild Bird Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Wild Bird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Wild Bird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 614 Wild Bird Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity