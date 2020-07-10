417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD

Amenities

The Amelia has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths split design Home lives large and open. Gaze out the master bedroom bay window on to the Nature Preserve that this home backs to.Luxury Master Bath features raised vanities, Garden Tub and Frameless Shower.Covered Rear Lanai. Located just minutes away from the upscale shops of the St. Augustine Outlet mall, Sebastian Cove is situated in the heart of the quickly-growing St. Johns County. Choose from several spacious new home floor plans and locations. Close to I-95. This D.R. Horton new home community just may be the place you call home!