Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD

417 Old Hickory Forest Road · No Longer Available
Location

417 Old Hickory Forest Road, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
The Amelia has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths split design Home lives large and open. Gaze out the master bedroom bay window on to the Nature Preserve that this home backs to.Luxury Master Bath features raised vanities, Garden Tub and Frameless Shower.Covered Rear Lanai. Located just minutes away from the upscale shops of the St. Augustine Outlet mall, Sebastian Cove is situated in the heart of the quickly-growing St. Johns County. Choose from several spacious new home floor plans and locations. Close to I-95. This D.R. Horton new home community just may be the place you call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD have any available units?
417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD currently offering any rent specials?
417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD pet-friendly?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD offer parking?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD does not offer parking.
Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD have a pool?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD does not have a pool.
Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD have accessible units?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD does not have accessible units.
Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 OLD HICKORY FOREST RD does not have units with air conditioning.
