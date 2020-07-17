345 TAMAR CT

Amenities

Brand New, Never Lived in townhome in highly sought after, one of Saint John's County's newest and most desirable neighborhoods. This OSPREY floorplan features an open concept with a downstairs Owner's Suite and beautiful kitchen with white cabinets & quartz counter-tops and vinyl plank floors throughout the main living area. A big loft and 2 more bedrooms Upstairs. About 1 mile to I95 and RC210. A few minutes drive to the new Durbin Park Shopping Center. A+ rated schools. About 15 minutes to the beach. All new appliances including washer, dryer, fridge, gas cooktop and water heater. Lawn care and pest control is included in the rent. Make sure you visit the amazing amenities Beacon Lake has to offer.