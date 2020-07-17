All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 345 TAMAR CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
345 TAMAR CT
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:16 AM

345 TAMAR CT

345 Tamar Ct · (904) 305-6074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

345 Tamar Ct, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
hot tub
Brand New, Never Lived in townhome in highly sought after, one of Saint John's County's newest and most desirable neighborhoods. This OSPREY floorplan features an open concept with a downstairs Owner's Suite and beautiful kitchen with white cabinets & quartz counter-tops and vinyl plank floors throughout the main living area. A big loft and 2 more bedrooms Upstairs. About 1 mile to I95 and RC210. A few minutes drive to the new Durbin Park Shopping Center. A+ rated schools. About 15 minutes to the beach. All new appliances including washer, dryer, fridge, gas cooktop and water heater. Lawn care and pest control is included in the rent. Make sure you visit the amazing amenities Beacon Lake has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 TAMAR CT have any available units?
345 TAMAR CT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 TAMAR CT have?
Some of 345 TAMAR CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 TAMAR CT currently offering any rent specials?
345 TAMAR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 TAMAR CT pet-friendly?
No, 345 TAMAR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 345 TAMAR CT offer parking?
No, 345 TAMAR CT does not offer parking.
Does 345 TAMAR CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 TAMAR CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 TAMAR CT have a pool?
Yes, 345 TAMAR CT has a pool.
Does 345 TAMAR CT have accessible units?
Yes, 345 TAMAR CT has accessible units.
Does 345 TAMAR CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 TAMAR CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 TAMAR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 TAMAR CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 345 TAMAR CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity