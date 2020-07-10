All apartments in St. Johns County
St. Johns County, FL
271 ASHBY LANDING WAY
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

271 ASHBY LANDING WAY

271 Ashby Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

271 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Welcome Home to this Beautiful bright airy like new 3bed 2 bath split plan home in Ashby Landing, The Granville Floor plan provides an open floor plan with beautiful, high ceilings in the common areas, a secluded Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet & on-suite bath. Guest bedrooms are stationed towards the front of the house with easy access to the secondary bath. Convenience abounds this community in St. Augustine that is located off SR 207, just behind the Epic Theatre. Access to all the fantastic community amenities including Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Come enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have any available units?
271 ASHBY LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have?
Some of 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
271 ASHBY LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY offer parking?
No, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have a pool?
No, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
