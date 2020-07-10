271 ASHBY LANDING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Welcome Home to this Beautiful bright airy like new 3bed 2 bath split plan home in Ashby Landing, The Granville Floor plan provides an open floor plan with beautiful, high ceilings in the common areas, a secluded Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet & on-suite bath. Guest bedrooms are stationed towards the front of the house with easy access to the secondary bath. Convenience abounds this community in St. Augustine that is located off SR 207, just behind the Epic Theatre. Access to all the fantastic community amenities including Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Come enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.