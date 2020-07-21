All apartments in St. Johns County
260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD
260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD

260 Saint Johns Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
260 Saint Johns Forest Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL 32259

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Very spacious and open pool home with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, study and game room.New wood flooring, freshly painted throughout and all the bells and whistles offered in this custom ICI Home Egret III model. Located in the beautiful guard gated community of St. Johns Forest with all resort style amenities available for the entire family. All on one level except the game room and a bedroom suite on the 2nd level. Screened salt pool with a travertine deck and built in grill. Built ins surrounding gas fireplace. All natural gas community helps tremendously with utility bills. 3 car garage, Tenant responsible for pool service and maintaining yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have any available units?
260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have?
Some of 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD offers parking.
Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD has a pool.
Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have accessible units?
No, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
