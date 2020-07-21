260 ST JOHNS FOREST BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Very spacious and open pool home with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, study and game room.New wood flooring, freshly painted throughout and all the bells and whistles offered in this custom ICI Home Egret III model. Located in the beautiful guard gated community of St. Johns Forest with all resort style amenities available for the entire family. All on one level except the game room and a bedroom suite on the 2nd level. Screened salt pool with a travertine deck and built in grill. Built ins surrounding gas fireplace. All natural gas community helps tremendously with utility bills. 3 car garage, Tenant responsible for pool service and maintaining yard.