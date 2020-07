Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come home to South Hampton-spacious two story home nestled on golf course w/three car garage. Kitchen open to great room w/windows galore & french door to covered patio. Downstairs Master Retreat w/elevated His & Her sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Beautiful ceramic tile. 3 other bedrooms upstairs w/game loft and covered balcony overlooking golf course! Large back yard! Paint and Carpet in 2017! Lawn Service IS included for this property