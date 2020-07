Amenities

Coming soon! This beautiful home located in the South Hampton neighborhood will be available for rent soon. Enjoy 2289 square feet of living space featuring a living room, separate dining room, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped, offering stainless steel appliances. The school system in St. Johns county is A-rated, and you will be conveniently located close to major roadways, shopping, and restaurants.