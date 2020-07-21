209 Edgeford Ct.

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Durbin home with attached 2 car garage. Large fully fenced in lot overlooking nature preserve. Screened in patio with uncover addition and fire pit. Fireplace. Formal living room with built In book shelves. Formal dining room plus eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Master has walk in closets , his and her sinks, and garden tub with separate shower.

Move in ready. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

