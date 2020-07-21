All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:20 PM

209 Edgeford Ct.

209 Edgeford Court · No Longer Available
Location

209 Edgeford Court, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
3 bedroom 2 bath Durbin home with attached 2 car garage. Large fully fenced in lot overlooking nature preserve. Screened in patio with uncover addition and fire pit. Fireplace. Formal living room with built In book shelves. Formal dining room plus eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Master has walk in closets , his and her sinks, and garden tub with separate shower.
Move in ready. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Edgeford Ct. have any available units?
209 Edgeford Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 209 Edgeford Ct. have?
Some of 209 Edgeford Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Edgeford Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
209 Edgeford Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Edgeford Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Edgeford Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 209 Edgeford Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 209 Edgeford Ct. offers parking.
Does 209 Edgeford Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Edgeford Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Edgeford Ct. have a pool?
No, 209 Edgeford Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 209 Edgeford Ct. have accessible units?
No, 209 Edgeford Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Edgeford Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Edgeford Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Edgeford Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Edgeford Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
