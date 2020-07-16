All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:10 AM

204 Pine Arbor Circle

204 Pine Arbor Circle · (904) 347-4961
Location

204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home. As You Enter You Have A Generously Sized Room That Could Be Used For A Formal Dining Room Or Office. Continue In To The Kitchen Which Opens To The Dinning And Living Room For A Great Entertaining Space. Step Out To The Screened Lanai To Enjoy Your Morning Coffee Or Evening Beverage.,The Main Level Features All Your Bedroom And Baths While Upstairs You Will Find The Bonus Room. Heritage Park Is Loaded With Community Features Including A Pool,Clubhouse,Fitness Center,Tennis Courts Soccer And Baseball Fields As Well As Walking Paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have any available units?
204 Pine Arbor Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have?
Some of 204 Pine Arbor Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Pine Arbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
204 Pine Arbor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Pine Arbor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 204 Pine Arbor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 204 Pine Arbor Circle offers parking.
Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Pine Arbor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 204 Pine Arbor Circle has a pool.
Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have accessible units?
No, 204 Pine Arbor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Pine Arbor Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Pine Arbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Pine Arbor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
