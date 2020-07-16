204 Pine Arbor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home. As You Enter You Have A Generously Sized Room That Could Be Used For A Formal Dining Room Or Office. Continue In To The Kitchen Which Opens To The Dinning And Living Room For A Great Entertaining Space. Step Out To The Screened Lanai To Enjoy Your Morning Coffee Or Evening Beverage.,The Main Level Features All Your Bedroom And Baths While Upstairs You Will Find The Bonus Room. Heritage Park Is Loaded With Community Features Including A Pool,Clubhouse,Fitness Center,Tennis Courts Soccer And Baseball Fields As Well As Walking Paths.