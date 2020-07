Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Corner Unit Townhouse In North Tuscany With Approximately 1,600 Sq. Ft. Living Space. Easy Commute To Jacksonville,And Minutes From Downtown St. Augustine. This Townhouse Comes With A One Car Garage And Screened In Patio. There Is A Community Pool Steps Away. If You Like To Shop,The Outlet Mall Is Within Walking Distance. Pets Are Welcome!!