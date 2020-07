Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare Rental Available ~ Marsh Front Beauty On The Island. This Executive Style Home Has 4 Bedrooms & 4 Baths Plus Plenty Of Flex Space Including Balconies,Patios And Pool Area. Plenty Of Space For Entertaining From This Deluxe Kitchen,Dining & Living Area. Gorgeous And Spacious Kitchen With Marsh View. First Floor Bedroom And Full Bath With Walk-in Shower. Expansive 2nd Floor With 2 Master Suites Plus 4th Bedroom & Loft Space. All Rooms Have Breathtaking Marsh Views! Beach Nearby!