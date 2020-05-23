All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Moon Harbor Court

1413 Moon Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Moon Harbor Court, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
As you enter this 2,591 SF home, you are welcomed by the formal dining room and dedicated office. Through the foyer to an open floor plan you will find a spacious living room with great light. Off to the right is the kitchen with 42'' cabinets, solid surface counter tops with breakfast bar, stainless appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, pantry & a large, tiled eat-in space.Overlooking the kitchen is a Bright family room & down the hall you will find a built in desk, 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Off the living room to the left is the owners suite with an oversized bedroom accented by a double tray ceiling, his/hers walk in closets & the owners ensuite bath with split vanities, a large shower, glass block accents and windows and garden tub. Accessible from the master suite, living room & family room is the screened lanai and through to the open patio that is ideal for entertaining. Throughout this freshly painted home you will notice attention to quality & detail around every corner. This quality and detail is consistent with the neighborhood amenities which include a pool, splash park, party pavilion, fitness center, athletic fields & sports courts for residents to enjoy all being situated in Johns Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have any available units?
1413 Moon Harbor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have?
Some of 1413 Moon Harbor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Moon Harbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Moon Harbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Moon Harbor Court pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Moon Harbor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court offer parking?
No, 1413 Moon Harbor Court does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Moon Harbor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Moon Harbor Court has a pool.
Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have accessible units?
No, 1413 Moon Harbor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Moon Harbor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Moon Harbor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Moon Harbor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
