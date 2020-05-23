1413 Moon Harbor Court

Amenities
As you enter this 2,591 SF home, you are welcomed by the formal dining room and dedicated office. Through the foyer to an open floor plan you will find a spacious living room with great light. Off to the right is the kitchen with 42'' cabinets, solid surface counter tops with breakfast bar, stainless appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, pantry & a large, tiled eat-in space.Overlooking the kitchen is a Bright family room & down the hall you will find a built in desk, 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Off the living room to the left is the owners suite with an oversized bedroom accented by a double tray ceiling, his/hers walk in closets & the owners ensuite bath with split vanities, a large shower, glass block accents and windows and garden tub. Accessible from the master suite, living room & family room is the screened lanai and through to the open patio that is ideal for entertaining. Throughout this freshly painted home you will notice attention to quality & detail around every corner. This quality and detail is consistent with the neighborhood amenities which include a pool, splash park, party pavilion, fitness center, athletic fields & sports courts for residents to enjoy all being situated in Johns Creek.