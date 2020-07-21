122 Peter Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Like New Home - Beautiful, Better than New! 2014 KB home with large fully fenced back yard and a covered patio. This home features tile throughout, living areas, bedrooms are carpeted, large family room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and open den that can be used as an additional family room, kids play room, or an office! Basic TV is provided free of charge through Light Stream. Community pool and amenities are all paid for by the owner. You won't want to miss this one!



(RLNE2442158)