All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 122 Peter Island Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
122 Peter Island Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

122 Peter Island Drive

122 Peter Island Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

122 Peter Island Dr, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Like New Home - Beautiful, Better than New! 2014 KB home with large fully fenced back yard and a covered patio. This home features tile throughout, living areas, bedrooms are carpeted, large family room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and open den that can be used as an additional family room, kids play room, or an office! Basic TV is provided free of charge through Light Stream. Community pool and amenities are all paid for by the owner. You won't want to miss this one!

(RLNE2442158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Peter Island Drive have any available units?
122 Peter Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 122 Peter Island Drive have?
Some of 122 Peter Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Peter Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Peter Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Peter Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Peter Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Peter Island Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Peter Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Peter Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Peter Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Peter Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 122 Peter Island Drive has a pool.
Does 122 Peter Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Peter Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Peter Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Peter Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Peter Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Peter Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach