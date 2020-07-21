1205 Matengo Circle

Amenities

St. Johns Forest - POOL HOME! This is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car attached garage single family pool home located in the St. Johns Forest community. This home offers beautiful touches, including a living area with soaring ceilings, recessed bookshelves and lots of natural light, an upgraded kitchen with a food prep island and lots of counter space, and more! Relax and enjoy the screened lanai and pool that looks out over a lake! Please note that all yard and pool care are the tenant's responsibility. Garage inside total can park 3 cars, but one of them has to be in front of another one. Owner requires applicant to have 700 or higher credit score.



