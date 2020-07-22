1201 TURTLE HILL CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Breath catching views of the I/CW marsh! Colors change all day long and all year long. New pictures of new paint job. Reverse floor plan featuring the main living areas on the 2nd level in order to experience the views. A master suite upstairs and another downstairs. Decks stretch the width of the house both upstairs and another downstairs. Gas stove and fireplace. Granite and stainless kitchen. All tile and wood flooring. Washer & dryer included. Yard care, pest control & HOA included. In GATED community with BEACH access, pool, TENNIS, exercise room & playground.