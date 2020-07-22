All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1201 TURTLE HILL CIR

1201 Turtle Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Turtle Hill Circle, St. Johns County, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Breath catching views of the I/CW marsh! Colors change all day long and all year long. New pictures of new paint job. Reverse floor plan featuring the main living areas on the 2nd level in order to experience the views. A master suite upstairs and another downstairs. Decks stretch the width of the house both upstairs and another downstairs. Gas stove and fireplace. Granite and stainless kitchen. All tile and wood flooring. Washer & dryer included. Yard care, pest control & HOA included. In GATED community with BEACH access, pool, TENNIS, exercise room & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have any available units?
1201 TURTLE HILL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have?
Some of 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1201 TURTLE HILL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR offers parking.
Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR has a pool.
Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have accessible units?
No, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 TURTLE HILL CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
