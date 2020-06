Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Great location near HWY 192, a few blocks from lakefront. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been updated and is ready for occupancy. Fenced yard, laundry room, laminate flooring, and newer appliances. Take a look, it's really cozy. You will be within 30 minutes of everything! The beach, downtown Orlando, and area theme parks. Small dog is OK under 15lbs. First month, last month, and security deposit.