Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

820 Louisiana Ave Available 06/01/20 Cozy 2/1 Duplex - Cozy 2/1 Duplex for rent in St. Cloud. Large fenced backyard with additional fencing in between both sides- lawn care included. Covered patio area out front with attached utility closet. Excellent location close to major shopping areas and great schools. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Some photos may not be of actual unit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5788711)