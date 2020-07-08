All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
820 Louisiana Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

820 Louisiana Ave

820 Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 Louisiana Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
820 Louisiana Ave Available 06/01/20 Cozy 2/1 Duplex - Cozy 2/1 Duplex for rent in St. Cloud. Large fenced backyard with additional fencing in between both sides- lawn care included. Covered patio area out front with attached utility closet. Excellent location close to major shopping areas and great schools. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Some photos may not be of actual unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Louisiana Ave have any available units?
820 Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 820 Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Louisiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Louisiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 820 Louisiana Ave offer parking?
No, 820 Louisiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 820 Louisiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Louisiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Louisiana Ave have a pool?
No, 820 Louisiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 Louisiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 Louisiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Louisiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Louisiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Louisiana Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Louisiana Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

