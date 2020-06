Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent in St. Cloud. Close to St. Cloud High & Middle Schools. Ceramic tile throughout. Separate HOA Application and Approval Required. Call for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $925, Available 12/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

