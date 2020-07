Amenities

walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities

Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Split floorplan, Open Kitchen!! - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner House in Southern Pine HOA. Master features 2 walk-in closets and garden tub. Open kitchen with Island, 2 pantry's and lots of cabinet space. Huge family room and a fabulous layout. For more information you can visit our website at www.mywoh.com. For showings please call/text today 407-960-8241.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3805867)