3534 SAXONY LN

Listing Agent: Lizette Torres 321.750.6645 lizetteorlandohomes@gmail.com - It is a spectacular home Located in Mallard Pond St. Cloud Florida! Close to schools, shops and restaurants. A few minutes to Florida Turnpike facilitates access to area attractions. With a two-story single-family house Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage for two cars. Beautifully landscaped! conservation lot Ceramic tiles and carpeted floors. The kitchen includes wooden front cabinets, solid surface countertops, breakfast bar, open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the great room. The main bathroom includes a large closet and shower only. Interior laundry. Enjoy living in St. Cloud just 10 minutes from beautiful Lakefront Park, this award-winning recreational area offers walking trails, a splash platform, sandy beach, boat facilities and a restaurant for everyone to enjoy. St. Cloud is a family oriented community that offers life in a small town. ready to move on December 1st !!



Pets: Monthly Pet Fee, Pet Deposit



