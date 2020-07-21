All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3534 SAXONY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3534 SAXONY LN
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

3534 SAXONY LN

3534 Saxony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3534 Saxony Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mallard Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Listing Agent: Lizette Torres 321.750.6645 lizetteorlandohomes@gmail.com - It is a spectacular home Located in Mallard Pond St. Cloud Florida! Close to schools, shops and restaurants. A few minutes to Florida Turnpike facilitates access to area attractions. With a two-story single-family house Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage for two cars. Beautifully landscaped! conservation lot Ceramic tiles and carpeted floors. The kitchen includes wooden front cabinets, solid surface countertops, breakfast bar, open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the great room. The main bathroom includes a large closet and shower only. Interior laundry. Enjoy living in St. Cloud just 10 minutes from beautiful Lakefront Park, this award-winning recreational area offers walking trails, a splash platform, sandy beach, boat facilities and a restaurant for everyone to enjoy. St. Cloud is a family oriented community that offers life in a small town. ready to move on December 1st !!

Pets: Monthly Pet Fee, Pet Deposit

(RLNE5245209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 SAXONY LN have any available units?
3534 SAXONY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 3534 SAXONY LN currently offering any rent specials?
3534 SAXONY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 SAXONY LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 SAXONY LN is pet friendly.
Does 3534 SAXONY LN offer parking?
Yes, 3534 SAXONY LN offers parking.
Does 3534 SAXONY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 SAXONY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 SAXONY LN have a pool?
No, 3534 SAXONY LN does not have a pool.
Does 3534 SAXONY LN have accessible units?
No, 3534 SAXONY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 SAXONY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 SAXONY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 SAXONY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3534 SAXONY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolsSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus