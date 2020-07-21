Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

3509 Starcatcher St Available 03/02/20 Beautiful 4/2 with 2 car garage located in St. Cloud - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath popular layout is perfect for social gatherings and everyday living. When you enter, the large foyer leads you to an open plan kitchen and family room. The dinning room opens up to a cover patio area and the kitchen features stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. The large kitchen granite island is spacious enough to seat 3 bar stools. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. The laundry room is located towards the front of the house by the garage and the property has a water treatment system and washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy the community playground and in ground community pool. Located in the Esprit community in south St. Cloud conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining and the St. Cloud Golf Course. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.cfrmgmt.com. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



