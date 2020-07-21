All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3509 Starcatcher St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3509 Starcatcher St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3509 Starcatcher St

3509 Starcatcher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3509 Starcatcher Street, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
3509 Starcatcher St Available 03/02/20 Beautiful 4/2 with 2 car garage located in St. Cloud - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath popular layout is perfect for social gatherings and everyday living. When you enter, the large foyer leads you to an open plan kitchen and family room. The dinning room opens up to a cover patio area and the kitchen features stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. The large kitchen granite island is spacious enough to seat 3 bar stools. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. The laundry room is located towards the front of the house by the garage and the property has a water treatment system and washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy the community playground and in ground community pool. Located in the Esprit community in south St. Cloud conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining and the St. Cloud Golf Course. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.cfrmgmt.com. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3014365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Starcatcher St have any available units?
3509 Starcatcher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Starcatcher St have?
Some of 3509 Starcatcher St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Starcatcher St currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Starcatcher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Starcatcher St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Starcatcher St is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Starcatcher St offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Starcatcher St offers parking.
Does 3509 Starcatcher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 Starcatcher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Starcatcher St have a pool?
Yes, 3509 Starcatcher St has a pool.
Does 3509 Starcatcher St have accessible units?
No, 3509 Starcatcher St does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Starcatcher St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 Starcatcher St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolsSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus