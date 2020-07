Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in the quiet community of Sawgrass. This home has beautiful wood plank tile, newer carpeting in the bedrooms, screened rear porch, and a very large great room. The master suite is large including an elegant master bath with shower stall, garden tub, and dual sinks. This home has been well cared for and is ready for occupancy.