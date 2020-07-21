2607 16th Street

Amenities

Cute 2/1 home in St. Cloud - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home near downtown St. Cloud. Open floor plan with breakfast bar in kitchen - opens to living and dining room areas. Large bonus room with built in shelving, could be used as third bedroom. Rear screened porch opens out to fenced in back yard with storage shed. Inside utility room with mop sink and washer/dryer hook ups. Pet friendly! Cats and Dogs permitted with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval - must provide photo with application. No aggressive breeds.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



For tenants to schedule a showing, please contact our agent:

Tiffany Greer 407-709-0582



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



