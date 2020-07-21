All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2607 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2607 16th Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2607 16th Street

2607 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2607 16th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 home in St. Cloud - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home near downtown St. Cloud. Open floor plan with breakfast bar in kitchen - opens to living and dining room areas. Large bonus room with built in shelving, could be used as third bedroom. Rear screened porch opens out to fenced in back yard with storage shed. Inside utility room with mop sink and washer/dryer hook ups. Pet friendly! Cats and Dogs permitted with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval - must provide photo with application. No aggressive breeds.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

For tenants to schedule a showing, please contact our agent:
Tiffany Greer 407-709-0582

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE5503560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 16th Street have any available units?
2607 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2607 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2607 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2607 16th Street offer parking?
No, 2607 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2607 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2607 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2607 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2607 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolsSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus