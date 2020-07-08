Amenities

2216 Summer Raye Ct. Available 07/01/20 3/2 with a Pond View in Sweetwater Creek- St. Cloud, FL - Well maintained 3/2 home in Sweetwater Creek. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Overlook the pond from your kitchen window or enjoy the view on the screened in back patio. Partially fenced yard- Lawn care included. Within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long- VIRTUAL TOUR LINK- https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/collection/7lgRp



