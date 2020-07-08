All apartments in St. Cloud
2216 Summer Raye Ct.

2216 Summer Raye Court · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Summer Raye Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2216 Summer Raye Ct. Available 07/01/20 3/2 with a Pond View in Sweetwater Creek- St. Cloud, FL - Well maintained 3/2 home in Sweetwater Creek. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Overlook the pond from your kitchen window or enjoy the view on the screened in back patio. Partially fenced yard- Lawn care included. Within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long- VIRTUAL TOUR LINK- https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/collection/7lgRp

(RLNE4199929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. have any available units?
2216 Summer Raye Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2216 Summer Raye Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Summer Raye Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Summer Raye Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. offer parking?
No, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. have a pool?
No, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Summer Raye Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Summer Raye Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

